Rent the Chicken returns to CT

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmer Joe’s Garden, LLC is prepping for a return of Rent the Chicken in 2020.

In April, anyone within 50 miles of Wallingford can have “farm fresh” eggs right in their backyard.

Rent the Chicken delivers all the supplies for free. Each rental comes with a portable coop, at least two hens and feed for the season.

Rent the Chicken was established in Pittsburgh, Penn. in 2013. “Homestead Ida” and “Farmer Joe” brought the service to Connecticut in 2019 and are continuing the service for 2020.

“We provide chickens that are already laying eggs, no waiting 4 – 6 months for that first egg. They have a chicken friend to call when they have problems,” Farmer Joe said. “They are making a healthy food choice for their family. They are providing education to their family on where their food comes from which is a big thing at my farm.”

Anyone interested can reach Rent the Chicken at 724-305-0782 or online.