Reopening celebration held following upgrades at Meriden Markham Airport

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a reopening celebration at the Meriden Markham Airport on Friday. The work is now complete on the newly reconstructed runway and taxiway.

The airport had been closed since late August. Federal funding paved the way for upgrades and improvements.

“The investment and the work is not done. Even though we have beautiful new hangars and a new runway, we are calling on our partners to continue this momentum into the future so that we are not forgetting how important this investment is for our community,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.

The FAA made the $2 million investment into the airport.  

