(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report.

Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022:

-Newtown

-Ridgefield

-Simsbury

-Cheshire

-Wallingford

-Greenwich

-Westport

-New Milford

-Shelton

-Guilford

According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see a 9% increase in property crime. This placed them atop the New England region.

Connecticut, however, still ranks fourteenth-lowest in the country in property crime rate.

According to the report by SafeWise, Connecticut residents are more concerned about package theft than any other type of crime.

When surveyed, Connecticut residents seemed less worried about violent crime and gun violence than the average American.

In addition, Connecticut showed slightly more confidence in law enforcement than the national average, while only 24% say that they use some form of personal protection. Pepper spray is the most popular choice.

According to SafeWise, “the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data – no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.”

For more extensive lists and statistics, click here.