CIAC cancels all spring tournaments; undecided on future of spring sports overall

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) decided Thursday to cancel all spring tournaments but has not decided the future of spring sports overall.

The CIAC issued the following statement:

The CIAC appreciates and respects the efforts made by Governor Lamont and Commissioner Cardona to keep our school communities safe. All potential spring sports opportunities are contingent upon the governor’s office and the state department of education declaring that it is safe to return to school campuses and for athletic competition to resume. If it is determined that school buildings will remain closed, and distance learning will continue through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, then the CIAC will cancel all spring sports experiences. After much consideration, the CIAC has decided that any potential spring sports experiences will be limited to the month of June. Carrying spring sports experiences from the current school year into July presents significant challenges for school districts and student-athletes. The CIAC has also decided that we will not run any spring state championship events. It is our position that any spring sports experience should maximize opportunities for student-athletes within individual schools and leagues.

The full statement is posted on the CIAC website.

Back on April 9, the CIAC had announced that it would re-evaluate spring sports after Governor Ned Lamont made an announcement extending school closings amid the coronavirus pandemic to May 20.

As of this week, Governor Lamont is still using May 20 as a date to re-evaluate opening places like schools and small businesses.