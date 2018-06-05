Report: Concepcion wins special election for state representative

A seat vacated by a state representative after he sent a series of “affectionate” texts to a teen has been filled.

The Hartford Courant reports (https://cour.at/2xHtih4) that Democrat Julio Concepcion was elected on Monday night to serve the remaining months of former State Rep. Angel Arce’s term.

Arce resigned in April after text messages he exchanged with the girl were made public.

The Courant says about 6 percent of registered voters in the 4th District turned out to vote, with Concepcion receiving 464 votes. Petitioning candidate Jessica Inacio was the closest challenger, with 206 votes.

Concepcion’s term will end in January.