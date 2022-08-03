(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation.

According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350.

The data also shows that Connecticut has the most expensive private elementary schools.

According to the Education Data Initiative, New England states have the highest tuition.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states with the highest tuition:

  1. Connecticut
  2. Vermont
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Maine
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Rhode Island
  7. California
  8. Arizona
  9. Virginia
  10. New York

To read the full report, click here.