(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation.

According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350.

The data also shows that Connecticut has the most expensive private elementary schools.

According to the Education Data Initiative, New England states have the highest tuition.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states with the highest tuition:

Connecticut Vermont New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Rhode Island California Arizona Virginia New York

To read the full report, click here.