(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation.
According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350.
The data also shows that Connecticut has the most expensive private elementary schools.
According to the Education Data Initiative, New England states have the highest tuition.
Here’s a look at the top 10 states with the highest tuition:
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Rhode Island
- California
- Arizona
- Virginia
- New York
