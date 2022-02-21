BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut city has been ranked among some of the best places to raise a family, according to a report by Rocket Homes.

Rocket Homes teamed up with bestplaces.net to find some of the best locations to raise a family.

Bridgeport was ranked the second best city in the report to raise a family.

The researchers used the following metrics to find the best places for families to live in the U.S.:

School ratings

Crime rate

Average cost of child care

Amenities for kids

Percent of household with children

Parks, playgrounds and greenspaces

Increase in households with children

The report notes that Bridgeport has more than 25 parks and features an aquarium, multiple lighthouses, and biking trails. It also noted that Bridgeport is within proximity to family-friendly destinations like New York and Boston.

Here’s the list of the top ten places to raise a family, according to the report:

Grand Rapids, Michigan Bridgeport, Connecticut Raleigh, North Carolina Cincinnati, Ohio Fayetteville, Arkansas Atlanta, Georgia Dallas, Texas New York City, New York Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts

Read the full report here.