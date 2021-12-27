Report finds Naugatuck police sergeant was justified in September 2020 use of force incident

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Officer of the Inspector General has released the findings concerning an officer-involved use of force incident in Naugatuck in September 2020.

On September 14, 2020, 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado of Waterbury was pulled over on Route 8 after officers said they observed him making a “hand-to-hand drug transaction.” This came after investigators released body camera footage of the incident, which shows Machado fleeing the scene and driving his car at Naugatuck Police Sergeant Nicholas Kehoss.

The footage showed Kehoss falling to the ground as Machado drove off. That’s when three shots were fired by Kehoss at Machado’s car. All three bullets hit the car, but none hit Machado.

Fairfield Judicial District State’s Attorney Joseph T. Corradino submitted a preliminary status report regarding this incident.

The investigation established that at the time Kehoss discharged his firearm, Machado’s car had rammed Kehoss’ police cruiser, pushing it into Kehoss, and was driving directly at him.

Kehoss suffered injures but was later released from the hospital.

The report found that Kehoss justifiably used deadly force.