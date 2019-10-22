1  of  2
Report: Inmate had rigor mortis when he got to hospital

Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A medical report shows a Connecticut inmate who lapsed into cardiac arrest after an altercation with correctional officers had rigor mortis by the time he was brought to the hospital.

The Hartford Courant reports 30-year-old Carl Robert Talbot, of West Haven, had rigor mortis in his jaw and upper body by the time he was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital in March and pronounced dead minutes later.

Medical experts say rigor mortis, stiffening of the joints and muscles, usually begins between two to four hours after death.

The emergency room report obtained by the Courant states Talbot was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:20 a.m., more than two hours after officers allegedly pepper sprayed and placed him in a physical restraint for refusing to leave the jail’s shower area.

