Report ranks U.S. cities from best to worst places to drive

(WTNH)– WalletHub has released a report on 2021’s best and worst cities to drive in.

The persona finance website said because of fear of public transportation during the pandemic, people are relying more on personal vehicles, raising car sales up 9% in the first quarter of 2021.

To determine the best and worst places in the U.S. to drive, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics. The data ranged from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion, auto commenter, and auto-repair shops per capita.

The top 10 best cities to drive are Raleigh, NC, Lincoln, NE, Greensboro, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, Corpus Christi, TX, Boise, ID, Jacksonville, FL, Scottsdale, AZ, Tampa, FL, Austin, TX.

The top 10 worst cities to drive in are San Bernardino, CA, Washington, DC, Baltimore, MD, Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, New York, New York, Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA, Detriot, MI, Oakland, CA.

According to Wallethub research, Lincoln, NE has the lowest hours spent in congested traffic while San Francisco has the most. Boise, ID would most likely have the lowest rates for accidents, and Oakland, CA would have the most. San Antonio, TX has the lowest average gas price at $2.66 per gallon. This is almost two times lower than San Francisco, gas prices averaging $4.40 per gallon.

According to WalletHub, drivers spend over 310 hours on the road yearly, about 13 days total. “Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestions, and our collective tab comes to about $1,400 per driver each year,” wrote Wallethub.

To view the full report, head to WalletHub