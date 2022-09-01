Kent Falls is one of the highest fall in the state of Connecticut. This waterfall located in Kent Falls State Park.

(WTNH) – A new report released by Trips to Discover has released the top towns for fall fun in every state. As fall is approaching, people are looking for places to see the leaves turning and enjoy the weather.

Trips to Discover says these towns offer some of the best for fall activities, brilliant foliage, or even both.

The report states that Kent is Connecticut’s top town for fall fun. It’s “surrounded by winding roads lined with trees bursting with gold, red, and the occasional deep scarlet hue.”

Trips to Discover says Macedonia Brook State Park is a great place to hike, while Kent Falls State Park is home to a 200-foot-high waterfall.

The report also says that the CAMA Fall Festival also offers a lot! It’s being held on September 23-25 this year where folks can take a ride on a restored 1925 Baldwin narrow gauge locomotive and see blacksmith demonstrations.

As for surrounding states, the report says Lenox, Massachusetts is the top town for fall fun and in Rhode Island, Providence tops the list.