Report: Unwanted sexual conduct on the rise at New London Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report shows unwanted sexual conduct is on the rise at the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

A survey from last year finds 45 percent of female cadets said they had been sexually harassed. That’s up nine percent from the 2016 survey.

Twelve percent of female cadets said they experienced unwanted sexual contact. That’s up from eight percent in 2016.

Officials say the new numbers could reflect a greater willingness to report misconduct.

