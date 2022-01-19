Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski announces another run for governor

(WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters. Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski has announced he is running for governor.

Stefanowski ran for governor back in 2018 against Governor Ned Lamont and lost.

Now, he’s trying again. His campaign announced that he made an initial investment of $10 million into his campaign.

“Connecticut has some of the most honest, hard-working people in the country. But we are being short-changed by leaders prioritizing politics over people. Over the past three years, our state has become less affordable and more dangerous for the good people who live, work, and go to school here. We already have some of the highest taxes, utilities, and childcare costs in the country, and runaway inflation is making it even worse. Nearly everything is more expensive in Connecticut than in the rest of the country. Crime is rising across our state, residents feel less safe, and law enforcement is demoralized because of policies coming out of our state government. I’m running because I fundamentally believe that by working together, we can change Connecticut. I’m running for Governor to make government work for the people of Connecticut, not political insiders. It’s time for new leaders who will focus on delivering results to the people of Connecticut rather than personal political agendas. People in Connecticut are not asking for a lot. They want to be safe, to trust that state government is being open and accountable, and to be able to afford to live, work, and retire here. Unfortunately, these are not the priorities of the current state leadership, who continue to serve the political insiders more than they do the people they represent. I have the experience, a plan to accomplish it, and as a political outsider, I’m not afraid to ruffle a few feathers if it means making Connecticut stronger, safer and more accountable. And that is exactly what I am going to do as your Governor.” Bob Stefanowski

Former State Representative and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, also a Republican, may also run. Klarides has spent nearly $400,000 of her own money to form an exploratory committee.

Republican Susan Patricelli Regan, who appeared on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House, says she has also raised less than $7,000. She says she also hopes to face off against Lamont in November for his seat.