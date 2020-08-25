Republican Convention takeaways: All Trump, all the time

WASHINGTON (AP/WTNH) – President Donald Trump was formally renominated last night during day one of the Republican National Convention.

The events are happening across North Carolina and Washington D.C. with some 300 delegates gathering in Charlotte. The theme is “Honoring the great American story.”

Speakers yesterday gave grim warnings about what the nation would look like if Democrat Joe Biden won the election. Trump gave a surprise speech to kick off the convention – taking the opportunity to lay in on his opponents.

“They are trying to steal the election just like they did it last time with spying and we caught them and that included President Obama…” Trump exclaimed.

There was little mention of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 175,000 Americans and imperiled Trump’s presidency. Republicans did try to make the case that Trump and the party have done a lot to help minorities.

Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination Thursday night.