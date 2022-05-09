(WTNH) – Republicans and Democrats both held their political conventions over the weekend. There were no surprises at the top of the tickets. Governor Ned Lamont got his party’s endorsement for a second term. Republicans endorsed Bob Stefanowski to run against him.

Neither should have to deal with a primary.

There will be some primary elections this summer. The most high-profile will determine who will face Senator Richard Blumenthal in November. Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides got the Republican endorsement, but two other candidates reached the 15 percent delegate threshold to qualify for a primary. Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy are both more conservative than Klarides.

“I respect their interest in running, and I thank them for doing that, but the fact of the matter is, right now, as Republicans, our focus is on beating Dick Blumenthal in November,” Klarides said.

“So, what makes me a better candidate is the fact that I have the backbone, the character, and the fortitude to fight for Republican principles,” Lumaj said.

“You have to have the passion and the belief in our Republican principles that they are better for each individual American as well as for our country as a whole,” Levy said.

Republicans also endorsed Dominic Rapini for Secretary of the State, but two challengers also qualified for a primary.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General William Tong will see a second term without a primary challenge. State representative and Tweed Airport executive Sean Scanlon got the endorsement for comptroller. We could see a Democratic primary in the races for treasurer and Secretary of the State.