Residents brave the frigid temperatures on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cold weather forced a number of school districts across the state to delay openings on Tuesday. For those out and about, you’ll just need to bundle up.

When you factor in the wind chill, we’re looking at some of the coldest daytimes highs we’ve seen in this region in three years. It’s impacting people and schools across the state.

“I’ve got a couple of layers, sweatpants, and jeans underneath, and a couple of socks. I’m still freezing. My toes, I can’t even feel them,” said Luis Gonzalez.

Governor Ned Lamont activated the season’s first severe cold weather protocol through Wednesday at noon. That prompted the opening of warming centers and social service agencies that seek out homeless people and bring them indoors.

Freezing cold forced school systems in Hartford and East Hartford to delay class start times. Doctors warn the deep freeze could turn dangerous if you don’t limit time outdoors.

“Frostnip are things that we first notice. Your ear nubs get numb, your nose is very cold, and you can’t feel it. Same thing with the fingertips and toes. That’s a sign that you need to get inside,” said Dr. James Mazo, Trinity Health.

Luis Gonzalez kept his mask on Tuesday primarily to block the cold. Meanwhile, others say they’re not bothered by the cold.

If you know someone in need of a shelter, dial 2-1-1 or click here.