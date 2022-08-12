(WTNH) – There’s a warning for the state as the fire danger remains high across Connecticut because of the dry conditions we’ve been experiencing.

As we head into the weekend, residents are being urged to use caution and take steps to prevent fires.

There are warnings in place for counties statewide.

“You know, we haven’t had much rain, so anything that’s on the ground and has a little moisture, that moisture evaporates,” said News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons. “Any fire that starts in this will spread really fast.”

That’s why the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is urging everyone who’s using Connecticut’s parks, forests, and open spaces to take steps as well.

“Most of our fires are human-caused, so my concerns are people doing things over the weekend that could cause a fire,” said Rich Schenk, Fire Control Officer for DEEP.

That includes pulling over on the side of the road and onto dry grass, even riding ATVs.

“ATVs start a few fires. Just be cautious around areas where fires could start,” Schenk said.

People should be cautious about starting campfires as well. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Keep flammable objects away from the fire

Have firefighting tools nearby

Never leave a fire unattended

Carefully dispose of hot charcoals

“You have to use copious amounts of water and make some of a slurry out of the mud to make sure that the campfire is totally extinguished,” said Chief Jim Trzaski, South Fire District, City of Middletown.

For Connecticut homeowners:

Clean flammable vegetation and debris around your house

Remove leaves and needles from gutters

Have an escape plan and practice it

Follow state and local open burning laws

If you spot a forest fire, DEEP says to remain calm and call 911 to report the fire. If you see anything suspicious near the fire, take note of that as well.

For more tips on how to prevent fires, click here.