Restaurant hosts fundraiser for reward money to help find Vanessa Morales

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant in Stratford hosted a fundraiser Saturday night to help raise money to bring missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales home.

Joey C’s Boathouse hoped to increase the reward amount for the case.

Vanessa was reported missing more than a week ago. Police issued an Amber Alert for the 1-year-old on December 3, but so far there has been no sign of her.

Related: Ansonia police ask person who has missing 1-year-old to “drop her off somewhere safe”

Christine Holloway, Vanessa’s mother, was found dead in her home in Ansonia on December 2. Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they have several leads in the case and that Vanessa’s father is cooperating with authorities.