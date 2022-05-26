EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – The Sandcastle Grill at Rocky Neck State Park is preparing for Memorial Day weekend. The restaurant and concession stand already loaded up a freezer.

The owner told News 8 that last year was 50 degrees and cloudy. She is hoping that the sun is expected at least on Sunday and Monday will give them a good start to the summer season.

“Weeks like this, when we’re gearing up for a holiday like Memorial Day, they kind of overload us and we have a lot of small businesses to attend to and try to get them going to have a good summer,” said Brian Grumley, New England Ice Cream Corp.

Workers are also getting the park itself ready for the holiday weekend. Come Saturday at 11 a.m., the restaurant will be open, and the grill will be fired up.