Reward offered for information in Hamden landmark vandalism

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved landmark in Hamden was found to be destroyed by vandals who used a chainsaw on Wednesday, July 17th and now, the search is on for the individual, or individuals, responsible.

The iconic 150-year-old Mt. Carmel landmark, known as “The Door Tree” was a phenomenon of one tree growing in to another, creating a doorway-like arch.

It was located in a remote valley about 50-feet off New Road near Clark’s Pond.

Hamden Police, in partnership with the Regional Water Authority (RWA) which owns the land where the tree was located, are investigating.

A private reward of $1,000.00 is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.