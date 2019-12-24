 

Rhode Island baker uses pizza to create eye-popping art

by: Kim Kalunian

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Eric Palmieri has been working at his family business, D. Palmieri’s Bakery in Johnston, Rhode Island, for 14 years.

After a devastating fire ruined the shop in 2007, Palmieri gained a new perspective about the importance of his family vocation.

A few years ago, the fifth-generation Italian baker started putting his own spin on his family’s famous pies.

In the above video, see how Palmieri uses all-natural ingredients like pepperoni, olives, and eggplant to create edible versions of everything from pet portraits to pop culture icons.

