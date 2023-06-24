Bikers took to the trails Saturday morning to ride through the state of Connecticut and support closing the remaining gaps in the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail segment.

About 150 riders traveled the 56-mile Connecticut leg of the East Coast Greenway as they work to complete the state’s marquee portion of the walking/biking route.

“This event is a tremendous celebration of the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, while also highlighting the need to complete this important active transportation corridor,” Bruce Donald, Southern New England Manager for the East Coast Greenway Alliance said on its website.

According to its website, the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail passes through:

New Haven,

Hamden,

Cheshire,

Southington,

Plainville,

Farmington,

Avon,

Simsbury,

East Granby,

Granby,

Suffield

The Farmington Valley Trails Council, Farmington Canal Rail to Trail Association, and the East Coast Greenway Alliance teamed up for the event. To learn more about the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, click here.