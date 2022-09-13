NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge found a Ridgefield man guilty on multiple charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Patrick E.McCaughey was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

The charges came after a video posted on YouTube showed a group of rioters attempting to break through the line of uniformed officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the lower west terrace door of the U.S. Capitol. In the front line of rioters, investigators said they identified McCaughey.

The U.S. Department of Justice said, “McCaughey can be seen using a clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of an officer’s body. The officer was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by McCaughey and the lower west terrace door.”

Officials added that while McCaughey was pinning down Capitol police Daniel Hodges, a separate rioter was “violently ripping off the officer’s gas mask, exposing the officer’s bloodied mouth.” McCaughey then used the riot shield to push against Hodges, while several rioters appeared to add to the weight against the officer, crushing him.

He faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 26, 2023.