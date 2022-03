MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manchester Police Department is advising people to stay away from Oakland St., between Sheldon Road and South Street (route 83) due to downed wires following a car crash.

Power is out in the area and the road will stay shut down until Frontier Communications finishes fixing a severed telephone pole. Connecticut Transit and the Dattco School Bus Company have been notified and may change their routes this morning, according to the Manchester Police Department.