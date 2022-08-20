HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life.

Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the Roberto Clemente Foundation to Connecticut to teach kids about the game his father loved.

“This is where our mom taught us to continue my father’s legacy, the Clemente legacy,” Luis Clemente said.

“So we’ve learned that this is how you continue that legacy, teaching and talking to the kids, letting them know what life is about, not just baseball, as a platform to get his message across.”

