ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Funeral services took place on Friday for a Rocky Hill Fire Captain.

Captain James Lamarre passed away earlier this month after a battle with work-related cancer.

Flags directed at half-staff on Friday in honor of Rocky Hill Fire Captain who died from work-related cancer

Services were held at Saint James Church in Rocky Hill. Family members, friends, and hundreds of firefighters gathered from across Connecticut and beyond to honor the 27-year veteran of the department. Captain Lamarre was also a U.S. Army Veteran.