(WTNH) — State Parks across Connecticut have become busier as the state begins to reopen and people venture out more frequently. And with social distancing guidelines in place, DEEP has reduced the parking lot capacity at most of its State Parks.

The warm weather on Wednesday has led to the first closing:

Rocky Neck State Park (East Lyme)

For the latest closings: https://bit.ly/CTSTATEPARKStwitter.