BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Only one lane is open on Route 8 southbound near exit 2 due to a rollover accident, and Connecticut State Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported and first responders are actively tending to the scene.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the accident occurred sometime around 10:11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Follow News 8 for any updates.