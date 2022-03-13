HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are asking people who may have seen the rollover crash in Hartford that closed Interstate 84 to step forward and provide information.

Early Sunday morning, troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a potential rollover near exit 50 on I-84. Upon arrival, troopers discovered people in accident sustained serious injuries. Two people have been transported to the hospital.

According to the accident report, a Toyota Corolla, which contained a driver and two passengers, was struck by a fast-traveling Hyundai sports car. The speeding Hyundai rolled over and came to rest on its roof, while the Toyota Corolla spun out off the roadway and came to a rest on the shoulder.

While most of the involved people only sustained minor injuries, the driver of the Toyota Corolla has suspected serious injuries.

Accident reconstruction worked on the scene, and these areas were reportedly shut down:

Main Street to I-84 westbound

Route 2 westbound to I-84 westbound

Governor St. to I-84 westbound

Troopers are asking anyone in the area who may have had a dashcam that caught the accident on camera to email Trooper Michael Dean at michael.dean@ct.gov.