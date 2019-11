MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire personnel are on scene of a car crash in Milford.

The two-car rollover occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the corner of Cherry Street and Gulf Street. According to police, three people were involved.

Photo credit: Kara Fedak

Police said the crash caused multiple non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.