Roofing professional advises best techniques to clear snow, avoid falls

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend’s nor’easter left lots of snow to remove from the roads and possibly your homes. We know of one person who hurt themselves doing the latter from their roof.

Strong winds from this weekend’s snowstorm may have left piles of snow on top of your roof.

Bridgeport dispatchers reported a call that came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. While on scene, dispatchers noted that officials were handling a traumatic injury at a one-family house where a person fell from the roof.

According to police, that person fell through a skylight while clearing snow off a roof. Now, they’re recovering from an open fracture to their leg.

Sonny Sabdishta of Albana Roofing in Prospect said it’s important to clear your roof of snow to avoid a leak in the future.

“When the snow melts up at the top underneath from the heat from the building or the house or whatever, the water’s going to start funneling down underneath all of the snow and it’s going to build up ice here at the edge,” Sabdishta said.

To safely do this on your own, Sabdishta recommends using a plastic roof rake, noting that you can either use it from the ground or use a ladder, but definitely don’t go on the roof.

“Even if it looks like there’s snow on top of it, ice can still be underneath it,” Sabdishta said. “As soon as your foot goes through that snow and hits that ice, you’re falling off.”

Unless we’ve had back to back snowstorms that can cause weight issues, you just need to clear the eaves – specifically that first three to five feet of snow from the edge up.

“You don’t want to go all the way down to the actual shingle, you want to leave maybe an inch or so on the actual roof so that the sun can melt the rest of it away and you’re shingles don’t get damaged,” Sabdishta said.

If you do plan to take up the task, make sure to wear a good pair of boots, but if you don’t feel comfortable, leave the job to the professionals.

