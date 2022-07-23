HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We all know someone who’s done a reading program at some point in their lives.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro recognized some Hamden first-grade students who took part in the “Rosa’s Readers” youth literacy program on Saturday.

Each of the students read at least 20 books outside the classroom with lots of encouragement from their teachers.

“My hat’s off to the teachers who prepare lessons, they prepare students, they encourage them to read, and have a tremendous impact on their lives,” DeLauro said.

“Rosa’s Readers” is open to all first-grade students in the state’s third Congressional district. 110 kids participated this year, and read a total of over 2,300 books.