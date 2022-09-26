SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is Rosh Hashana, which marks the start of the Jewish New Year. The 2-day holiday is a celebration and time of introspection.

It’s commemorated with special prayers, food, and gatherings.

“At its core is a Jewish concept, which means turning or returning,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, Temple Beth Hillel of South Windsor. “If you’re going on a bad path, you sort of turn back to get on the right path. I interpret it as coming home.”

In South Windsor, members of Temple Beth Hillel tossed bread into Vintons Millpond as a symbolic casting away of sins. The High Holy Days continue now through Yom Kippur, which ends at sunset on October 5.