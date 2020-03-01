Route 118 in Harwinton reopened after multi-car crash

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 118 in Harwinton is back open several hours after a multi-car crash closed the road between Orchard Hill Road and Scoville Hill Road.

The accident was first reported around 4:04 p.m. A little after 8:30 p.m., the road was opened again.

According to State Police, individuals were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. It is unknown how many people were transported. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

