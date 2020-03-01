Route 118 in Harwinton reopened after multi-car crash

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 118 in Harwinton is back open several hours after a multi-car crash closed the road between Orchard Hill Road and Scoville Hill Road.

The accident was first reported around 4:04 p.m. A little after 8:30 p.m., the road was opened again.

According to State Police, individuals were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the accident. It is unknown how many people were transported. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Region 14 school district taking every precaution to get ahead of coronavirus transmission

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 14 school district taking every precaution to get ahead of coronavirus transmission"

Food pantries get fresh, healthy donations from Griffin Health

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries get fresh, healthy donations from Griffin Health"

Six rescued from icy water at Burr Pond, Life Star transports two with hypothermia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Six rescued from icy water at Burr Pond, Life Star transports two with hypothermia"

Four fishermen rescued from Burr Pond after boat tips, Life Star transports two with extreme hypothermia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Four fishermen rescued from Burr Pond after boat tips, Life Star transports two with extreme hypothermia"

Winsted school to allow foreign exchange students to stay on campus during breaks during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Winsted school to allow foreign exchange students to stay on campus during breaks during coronavirus outbreak"

New Milford man found dead near Coe Park Civic Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Milford man found dead near Coe Park Civic Center"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss