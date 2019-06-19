Route 15 southbound reopens in Stratford after vehicle fire

Route 15 is back open in Stratford between Exits 53 and 52 after the highway was closed due to a vehicle fire. 

According to authorities, the right lane of Route 15 southbound was closed between Exits 53 and 52 due to a truck fire on scene.  However, the accident has been cleared and all lanes have since reopened to traffic. 

Police are investigating the accident. No word on injuries. 

