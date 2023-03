TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 183 in Torrington is closed following a motorcycle crash on Sunday night, according to police.

The accident happened jus before 8 p.m. The motorcycle rider was brought to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar, where their injuries are currently unknown.

Route 183 is closed between Greenwoods Road & West Pearl Road, according to the Department of Transportation.

