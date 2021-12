EAST GRANBY (WTNH) — Route 20 between East Street and Route 187 is closed in East Granby.

Other: EAST GRANBY – Route 20 CLOSED between East St and Route 187 due to wires down ( ). Reported Thursday, December 9 at 7:53 am…. — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 9, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that the route is closed due to wires being down.

No further information has been given at this time.

Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.