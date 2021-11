NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 202 is closed at South East Road in New Hartford Tuesday morning.

#CTtraffic Route 202 in New Hartford in the area of South Rd and The Canton Townline is shutdown due to 2 tanker rollovers. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2021

Connecticut State Police tweeted out the area of South Road and the Canton town line is closed due to two tanker rollovers. CSP says to use alternate routes.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a truck crashed and overturned.

No further information has been given at this time.

