Route 69 closed after two vehicles collide in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-vehicle accident closed part of Route 69 at Wolcott Street and Lakewood Road in Waterbury Saturday morning, leaving one person seriously injured.

At 8:45 a.m. emergency responders were dispatched to the area of 1141 Wolcott Street where an accident between a water tanker and pickup truck occurred, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio.

An individual from one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries from the accident, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A power pole and transformer were affected due to the accident, according to Veronica Gomez, an Eversource representative. Eversource crews were headed to the scene to access the situation however no outages were reported for the area.

Officials from the Accident Reconstruction Team and Traffic Services Unit are investigating this accident, and the public is asked to avoid the area of Wolcott Street and Lakewood Road while an investigation is being conducted.

