BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport closed Tuesday morning after one person was injured in a shooting, Connecticut State Police said.

State police responded to the area of Route 8 south at the on-ramp of Exit 5 for a report of shots fired around 5:30 a.m.

According to state police, one victim was injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3 a.m., St. Vincent’s Medical Center notified police that a man entered the ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Bridgeport police said the incident may have occurred on Route 8 southbound.



Route 8 southbound has since reopened. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 5, and the Exit 5 on-ramp is closed for investigation, state police said.

The Western District Major Crimes Squad is on scene.

Keep up with the latest details with our live traffic map.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app