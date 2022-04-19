KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – One lane has re-opened on Route 81 in Killingworth at Pond Meadow Road after a power line came down onto the road early Tuesday morning.

The downed powerline began sparking and burning the road. Eversource arrived to the scene to fix the utility pole while Connecticut State Police arrived to ensure the safety of drivers.

Operators are being urged to drive slowly through the area of Route 81 while Eversource makes their repairs to the powerline.

Drivers can avoid the area by taking Route 148 as an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time.

