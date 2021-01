MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 82 near Green Valley Drive in Montville is closed after a head-on crash involving two vehicles Saturday morning.

State Police report the crash happened shortly after 8:20 a.m. Connecticut State Police, Montville police, and fire are on scene.

Authorities tell News 8 that there are serious injuries.

State Police ask drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

