EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in East Granby on Monday night, according to the state police.

RT. 20 Eastbound and Westbound in East Granby are closed between International Drive and Larch Drive due to the crash.

State police said the crash occurred just before 9:45 p.m. and that the pedestrian was transported to a hospital in the local area.

No other updates are available as of this time.

View our live traffic map below: