Rte. 222 and 118 in Harwinton reopened after fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian accident

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian accident in Harwinton Thursday evening around 9:00 p.m.

Route 222 on Hill Road, Delay Road and Route 118 were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

One person was taken to the hospital via LifeStar and the other was taken via ambulance.

At this time police are not saying whether it was the motorcycle operator or the pedestrian that has died because next of kin have not yet been notified.

