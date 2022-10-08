HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners took their mark on Saturday for the 29th Eversource Hartford Marathon.

The weather was perfect for more than 5,700 runners who took part in the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 5K.

The marathon started in front of the Capitol building, followed through East Hartford, through South Windsor and back to Hartford just past the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch Bushnell Park.

News 8 spoke with the two winners of the 2022 marathon and half marathon, who said it felt great to win.

“I didn’t expect to win honestly, usually it takes 2:20 or faster to win, but I guess sometimes you luck out,” said Everett Hackett, the winner of the marathon.

“Such a beautiful day for running, an incredibly well-organized event,” said Ben Decker, the winner of the half marathon. “I felt good out there. A lot of great competition. It was awesome, it was fun.”

In previous years, the Hartford Marathon has raised more than $500,000 dollars for dozens of charities.