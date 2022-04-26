(WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters. Connecticut’s gubernatorial election is still more than 6 months away, but the first poll numbers of the campaign season have been released.

Sacred Heart University released the poll results showing that nearly half of those polled, 47.6 percent, say they would vote for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont if the election was held today.

Lamont has an 18-point lead on the presumptive Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski.

Stefanowski, with just under 30 percent of support from those polled. More than 22 percent say they are still unsure about who they would support and just a small fraction said, “someone else.”

