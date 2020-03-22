Sacred Heart University student tests positive for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University announced Saturday night that they have their first confirmed case of coronavirus in the community.

The student who tested positive is exhibiting mild symptoms. They lived off-campus and visited the campus only twice since spring break.

The student has already reached out to everyone they were in contact with in the past two weeks.

In a message to students, faculty and staff, Sacred Heart University said that due to the size of their community it is likely that more people will be diagnosed.

“Our prayers go out to everyone who is ill with coronavirus,” the notice from the school’s Coronavirus Planning Team said, “especially those in our own community.”