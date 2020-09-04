Sally’s Apizza offering free pizza to New Haven front line and essential workers on Labor Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sally’s Apizza announced Friday that the New Haven establishment is offering free pizza to front line and essential workers in the Elm City on Labor Day.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until the restaurant closes Monday.

Eligible workers can simply show their work badge or other credentials as a frontline, or essential worker in New Haven to receive a free small or medium pizza with any toppings of their choice.

“Doctors, nurses, first responders, utility, restaurant, and all types of essential workers across New Haven have been making it happen for the rest of us since this pandemic began. This is our way of saying thank you and we appreciate you,” said Rob Nelson, Director of Operations for Sally’s.

Sally’s opened in New Haven in 1938.

