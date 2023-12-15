ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic may be behind us, but pandemic poverty is continuing to have a profound impact on families.

The Salvation Army has been providing resources for millions of people in need, including Christopher Vichiola of Ansonia, who says the Salvation Army helped to save his life after undergoing a serious battle with the coronavirus in 2020.

Vichiola became seriously ill after becoming infected with the coronavirus. He was found unconscious on the side of the road by police officers, according to the Salvation Army.

He was pronounced dead twice and spent 45 days in a coma during his health ordeal. Vichiola had sustained extensive damage to his organs during the coma and lost his ability to walk.

His road to recovery was a long one as he spent more than a year in rehabilitation to regain mobility.

Vichiola’s health journey led him to the Salvation Army in Ansonia where he received clothing, food and more.

He met Salvation Army captain Cheryl McCollum, who helped him during his healing journey.

“I think Cheryl would give her right hand for me. She’d go out of her way for me. As well as other people,” Vichiola said.

Vichiolia said providing food is a big part of what the Salvation Army does – but they go well beyond that to help people.

“The Salvation Army is not just the services that we render, we want the overall health. It’s not just about the food, it’s not about the lights, but that’s important. But, we really want the person to be whole,” McCollum said.

The Salvation Army is holding its Day of Giving this upcoming Tuesday. Those interested in donating can text GIVECT to 31333, or click here.

For more information on the Salvation Army’s operations in Connecticut, you can visit the website here.