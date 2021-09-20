Samuel Adams to release $240 beer that’s 28% ABV, illegal in 15 states

A guest holds a glass of Samuel Adams beer at Barilla’s Italian Table hosted by Giada De Laurentiis during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Pier 92 on October 13, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

BOSTON, Mass. (BRPROUD) — Samuel Adams is back with its Utopias beer, which is 28% alcohol by volume and comes at no small price.

Samuel Adams beer maker Boston Beer Company typically releases a very limited number of Utopias every two years, Fortune reported. And if you can find it, this year’s batch will hit your wallet pretty hard at a cost of $240 per bottle.

Because of its high alcohol content, consumers in 15 states will not be able to purchase the beer when it comes out on Oct. 11.

Utopias cannot lawfully be sold in or shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

This year’s offering is “a blend of batches” made with 2,000 pounds of cherries and has what the Samuel Adams website describes as “a deep rich malty smoothness reminiscent of a vintage port, cognac, or fine sherry.”

According to The Beer Connoisseur, each bottle of Utopias contains a portion of every previous edition of the beer.

“We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams. “Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques. The result is always special, spirited, and worth waiting for.”

Next year will mark 20 years since Samuel Adams’ Utopias hit the market.